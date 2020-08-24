Anifah’s party going solo denies links to BN in upcoming Sabah polls

Datuk Seri Anifah Aman addresses a media conference August 14, 2020.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Datuk Seri Anifah Aman today said that Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) is not looking to cooperate with any party in the coming state polls.

“As president of PCS, I’d like to repeat and reiterate the party’s policy is the upcoming polls — we are not working with or allied to other parties. We will stand in as many seats as we need to form the government,” said the former foreign minister and younger brother to aspiring chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman.

“Thank you for thinking of us and wanting PCS but we are steadfast in our stand,” he said.

His statement is believed to be in response to Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who reportedly said the coalition is in talks to form a “grand coalition” and is in discussion with other local parties like PCS, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP).

Zahid reportedly said that they will form one opposition coalition to go against the Warisan state government.

“InsyaAllah (God willing) we will form a coalition of all these parties together with Sabah BN so that there is only one coalition of political parties in Sabah and we will submit the new deal through a special manifesto for Sabah voters,” he was reported saying.

He had said that they would finalise the seat distribution for the 73 seats at least a week before the nomination day on September 12.

Other parties named were Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah (PPRS), STAR and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).