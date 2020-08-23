Microsoft’s data centre in Johor 40pc complete

Microsoft is building a data centre in Kulai district. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 23 — The Johor state government today announced that global technology giant, Microsoft, is building a data centre in Kulai district.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the construction of the centre is now 40 per cent complete, and the development would be able to stimulate the economic sector and provide job opportunities in the state.

“The construction of the data centre not only brings in specific investments, but it will also provide ample job opportunities.

“It will also attract Microsoft network companies to come to Johor to invest here...that is the advantage of developing the data centre,” he said during his speech at the launch of Johor Fights Against Dengue 2020 campaign here, today.

Also present were state health and environment committee chairman R. Vidyananthan and Johor health director Dr Aman Rabu.

At the same time, Hasni said that the state government had also received enquiries from a Japanese technology company which has shown interest to build a data centre in Johor.

“Many parties have contacted the state government, that want to explore new sectors for investment...this is because Johor is unique and has many potentials to be developed,” he said.

Hasni is hopeful the development of the data centre would be able to make Johor as a truly successful state that implements the digitalisation initiative as a result of the spillover benefits from this project.

“The people will also at a later time be able to use the available Internet fully and make Johor a state that succeeds in implementing the digitalisation programme,” he said. — Bernama