IGP: Police open investigation paper on minister Khairuddin for breaching Covid-19 quarantine

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador today confirmed that Bukit Aman has opened an investigation paper on Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali for flouting mandatory home quarantine after returning from Turkey on July 7.

“Police have opened an investigation paper on this case,” he told Bernama TV in a brief reply via WhatsApp application here today.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (Investigation/Legal) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said that thus far police have received 27 reports pertaining to the issue.

“Police are investigating Mohd Khairuddin in accordance with the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342),” he said.

The Health Ministry, in a statement yesterday, said that it had issued a compound of RM1,000 to Mohd Khairuddin on August 7 for breaching the regulations. Mohd Khairuddin has settled the compound.

Mohd Khairuddin reportedly returned from Turkey on July 7 and the first nasopharyngeal swab sample was taken on the same day and was found to be negative. The second and third Covid-19 screening tests also showed negative results.

Recently, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok claimed that the minister did not undergo the 14 days quarantine after returning from Turkey.

As a result, Mohd Khairuddin, who is also a PAS central committee member, was heavily criticised by many parties for failing to comply with the SOPs set by the authorities, in particular defying the quarantine instructions for returning Malaysians from abroad.

The RM1,000 compound issued against Mohd Khairuddin has further sparked anger among netizens on social media sites.

In a separate statement yesterday, Mohd Khairuddin said he will return his salary as minister from May to August and contribute the amount to the Covid-19 Fund under the Ministry of Health. — Bernama