Guitarist, sister die from electric shock

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 —Two siblings died after they were believed to have been electrocuted in an incident at a house near Batu 11, Jalan Lama Gombak, yesterday.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said both victims, a woman, aged 32, and a man, 30, were found lifeless in the bathroom.

He said that police received a call regarding the incident at about 11 pm, which also involved the woman’s three-year-old son.

“Early investigation revealed that during the incident, the woman, who is the man’s sister, was bathing her son when she suddenly got electrocuted while using the water heater.

“The man, who was a professional guitarist, heard his sister’s shouting for help but he was also electrocuted before he was able to save his sister and nephew,” said Arifai in a statement, here, today.

The boy, who was in weak condition, was rushed to the Selayang Hospital for treatment.

Arifai said the incident was classified as sudden death. — Bernama