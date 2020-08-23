Azmin’s appointment as VP on agenda of Bersatu EGM, says Ahmad Faizal

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin are seen during the National Congress: Unite For Malaysia event at Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, August 22, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 23 — Bersatu’s soon-to-be-called extraordinary general meeting will also discuss, among others, the appointment of Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as one of the party’s vice-presidents, its deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said

Yesterday at the Kongress Negara event in Kuala Lumpur, Azmin, who is former PKR deputy president, officially announced that he and his supporters were joining Bersatu and later received his Bersatu membership card from party president Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin.

The three vice-presidents at present are Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee, Senior Minister of Education Mohd Radzi Md Jidin and Paya Rumput assembyman Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen.

Speaking to reporters after a visit to the Slim by-election media centre in Slim River, near here, where Azmin and Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah were also present, Ahmad Faizal, who is Perak Mentri Besar, said the EGM was primarily to amend the party constitution to attract more non-Malay and non-Bumiputera members.

Currently, Segamat MP Datuk Seri Santhara Kumar, who was one of the 10 MPs sacked from PKR, is the only non-Bumiputera MP to be an associate member of Bersatu. — Bernama