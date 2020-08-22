Slim by-election: Candidates focus on undecided voters

Barisan Nasional candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz rides in a buggy to the nomination centre in Tanjong Malim August 15, 2020. ― Bernama pic

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 22 — Undecided voters have now become the focus of candidates contesting the Slim state by-election, next Saturday.

Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz said that both he and the BN machinery are now actively moving to win the hearts of fence sitters so that they will vote for the party on polling day.

According to him, Slim state constituency has 23,094 voters with 41 per cent being voters under the age of 40, many of whom are fence sitters.

“Thus far, ‘Alhamdulillah’ (praise be to Allah), they have expressed support as I informed them that I need support and hope they can go out to cast their vote next Saturday,” he said when met by reporters after meeting with settlers at Felda Besout 2 here today.

Meanwhile, Jerlun MP Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said that the Independent candidate, Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, representing the Parti Pejuang Tanahair (Pejuang) received encouraging feedback from the fence sitters.

Mukhriz, who is also one of the founders of Pejuang, said his party met with as many residents as possible, especially fence sitters, to introduce Amir Khusyairi.

“We introduce Amir Khusyairi and explain why we are contesting in the Slim state by-election in a situation where we no longer have a party.

“The feedback we received has been very encouraging, especially from the fence sitters,” he said when met after attending the wedding of Noorhanim Abdul Halim, 23, and Adam Afandi Abdul Kadir, 24, at Felda Besout 2 near here.

Pejuang submitted an official application to the Registrar of Societies (ROS) to become a registered political party on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Amir Khusyairi once again stressed that the Slim by-election was able to create a surprise based on the momentum of support he has gained at this time.

The Slim by-election on August 29 will witness a three-cornered contest between Mohd Zaidi Aziz, 43, and Amir Khusyairi, 38, as well as another Independent candidate, S. Santhasekaran, 44. — Bernama