Ismail Sabri: 86 detained for RMCO offences, 75 slapped with fines

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the police had also conducted 63 roadblocks under the Ops Benteng operation nationwide, to prevent the entry of undocumented migrants. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — The police yesterday detained 86 people for offences relating to the recovery movement control order (RMCO), out of which 75 were given compound notices, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

The defence minister said 11 others were remanded.

“Among the RMCO violation offences were failure to ready thermometres/an exit and entry log book (30), failure to wear face masks (2), activities involving mass gatherings which made it difficult for physical distancing (53), as well as the arrest of one undocumented migrant (PATI),” he said in a statement.

Ismail Sabri added the police had also conducted 63 roadblocks under the Ops Benteng operation nationwide, to prevent the entry of undocumented migrants.

He said 28,279 vehicles were checked, and no arrests were made.

On mandatory quarantine, Ismail Sabri said that 15,174 people had returned to Malaysia, and all have been placed in 69 hotels and five public training institutes (ILAs) in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Johor, Sarawak, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Terengganu and Labuan.

“Of this number, 43 individuals were sent to hospitals for treatment and 7,469 people were discharged and allowed to return home,” he added.