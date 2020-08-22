Covid-19: Govt gives assurance to further reduce face mask price in Malaysia, says minister

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 13, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 —The government has given the assurance that the price of the three-ply face mask will be further lowered, from the current price of RM1 per unit, next month, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister (KPDNHEP) Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the ministry is currently in the final stage of discussions to set the ceiling price based on the current demand.

“We expect the price of the face mask to drop below RM1 per unit,” he said at a press conference after launching the Buy Malaysia Product Campaign 2020 at the Lulu Hypermarket here today.

Nanta said the ministry is constantly monitoring the supply of face masks at the production, import, and retail levels for the purpose of determining the appropriate maximum price based on the current market situation.

“We don’t want the price to be too low until it causes problems for manufacturers and lead to shortage of the the supply,” he added.

The new retail ceiling price of RM1 for a three-ply face mask came into effect on August 16.

On the Buy Malaysia Product Campaign 2020, Nanta said the campaign programmes would be extended to other states starting in Melaka next week, followed by Penang, Perak, Pahang, Kelantan, Sabah, and Sarawak.

In a separate development, Nanta said his ministry would also closely monitor online businesses in an effort to protect consumers who make online purchases.

The ministry, he said, also encouraged small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to conduct business online following the new norms since the movement control order (PKP). — Bernama