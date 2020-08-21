Police bust syndicate, seize drugs worth RM2.6m in Klang Valley

Police busted a drug syndicate which had been active in the Klang Valley with the arrest of seven of its members and seized various types of drugs worth RM2.6 million in several raids mounted recently. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Police busted a drug syndicate which had been active in the Klang Valley with the arrest of seven of its members and seized various types of drugs worth RM2.6 million in several raids mounted recently.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) (Intelligence and Operations) deputy director DCP Zainudin Ahmad said the seven men, six of whom were locals and one Iranian national, were nabbed in three separate raids in the Klang Valley between August 14 to 18.

“Bukit Aman NCID with the cooperation of Selangor NCID conducted the raids and had foiled the syndicate which was equipped to process and push various types of drugs.

“During the first raid, we arrested four men at a house in Selayang Baru, Batu Caves near here. The house was converted into a drug processing laboratory.

“In the second raid in the same area, two men were arrested, including an Iranian. The third raid led to the arrest of another suspect in the city,” he told a press conference here today.

Zainuddin said various types of drugs weighing 42.4kg, as well as chemical substances and drug paraphernalia were seized during the raids.

He detailed that the seized items consisted of 20kg white powder, heroin base (22.2kg), Methamphetamine (58gm), powdered form of ecstasy (20.8gm), heroin (34gm), 12 ecstasy pills and seven Erimin 5 pills.

Apart from drugs, four cars, a necklace, a watch, and RM 6,000 in cash, were also seized, he said.

Zainuddin said that the drugs could have catered for 75,359 people if the syndicate was not foiled.

He further detailed that all of the suspects tested positive for drugs and are currently being remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code for further investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Zainuddin said that police are now on the hunt for the remnants of the syndicate. — Bernama