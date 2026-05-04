KUCHING, May 4 — Sarawak is placing emphasis on strengthening a knowledge-based economy driven by ‘brain power’ and expanding its global connectivity as key pillars shaping the state’s future, said the Premier.

Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the state must move away from its reliance on finite natural resources such as oil and gas, and instead focus on building an economy anchored on knowledge, innovation, and human capital.

He stressed the importance of sound financial management, noting that the Sarawak Sovereign Wealth Fund has reached RM8.6 billion as of last year and will be preserved for 20 years to ensure long-term economic stability.

“If we are strong in ‘brain power’ and manage our finances wisely, Sarawak’s future will remain secure despite global economic uncertainties,” he said at the Anak Sarawak Dinner in Manchester, United Kingdom on Sunday.

Abang Johari said enhancing global connectivity is equally crucial, including through the establishment of the state’s own airline, AirBorneo, and strengthening strategic infrastructure such as Bintulu Port.

“These initiatives are important in positioning Sarawak as a strategic hub linking trade routes between the West and the East, particularly amid Asean’s economic growth and the evolving green technology landscape,” he said.

He further underscored Sarawak’s potential in green energy production, particularly green methanol, which is expected to emerge as a key fuel for the global shipping industry.

“With our strategic location and shift towards green technology, Sarawak has the potential to become a key player in the region’s new economy,” he added. — The Borneo Post