Returning Langkawi-based Frenchman with 'pink wristband' allowed to undergo home quarantine, say police

LANGKAWI, Aug 20 ― The first screening of a Frenchman who was spotted wearing a pink wristband at the Langkawi International Airport (LIA), this afternoon, was Covid-19 negative.

Langkawi district police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the 64-year-old man had undergone a Covid-19 test at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) upon arrival from Doha, Qatar this morning.

According to Mohd Iqbal, his team had earlier received information about the man who had arrived at about 3.30pm at the LIA from KLIA.

“The results of the investigation revealed that the man, who is working from home in Langkawi, boarded a Qatar Airways plane from Paris to Doha, Qatar and then reboarded the plane to KLIA yesterday.

“The man arrived at 8.25 this morning and was screened by Health Ministry (MOH) staff at KLIA and the screening result was Covid-19 negative,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Iqbal said following the negative result, the man was allowed to undergo self-quarantine at his house in Langkawi.

“KLIA MOH authorities also instructed the man to meet with the Kedah National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre on Sept 1 before being scheduled to undergo a second swab test on September 2.

Mohd Iqbal said police and staff of the Langkawi District Health Office would keep a surveillance on the man at his residence to ensure that the quarantine order is being complied with. ― Bernama