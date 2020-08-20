200 Kelantan Bersatu members quit party

Approximately 200 Kelantan Bersatu members announced they were quitting the party today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, Aug 20 ― Approximately 200 members of Kelantan Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), led by its former deputy chairman Datuk Sazmi Miah, announced they were quitting the party today.

Sazmi, who was sacked from the party last Saturday, said the group made the decision as they felt that the party had steered away from its original objective to fight against kleptocracy.

Among those who quit today are Kelantan Bersatu secretary Anuwar Hamzah and Ketereh Division deputy chief Dr Hanapi Ismail, he told a press conference held here today.

Sazmi is among the nine Kelantan Bersatu members sacked last Thursday. ― Bernama