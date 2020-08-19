Sarawak CM announces RM30m allocation to upgrade Semenggoh Wildlife Centre

Some of the semi-wild orangutans at the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre, August 19, 2020. ― Picture courtesy of the State Information Department

KUCHING, Aug 19 ― The facilities at the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre (SWC) in Penrissen Road, famed for its many semi-wild orangutans, will be upgraded with an allocation of RM30 million, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said today.

“This will include the integration and upgrading of ecotourism facilities and products and the development of Botanical Research Centre (BRC) to showcase Sarawak’s biodiversity and natural resources,” he told reporters.

He earlier officiated at the laying of the foundation stone for the development of the Semenggoh Rainforest Discovery Centre and launching the Internet connectivity at the SWC.

The initiative was a collaboration between the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) and the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA).

“Apart from Semenggoh, we are also upgrading facilities at Bako National Park, Gunung Gading National Park, Tanjung Datu National Park, Kubah National Park Matang Wildlife Centre, Similajau National Park, Niah National Park, Lambir Hills National Park and Gunung Buda National Park,” he said.

He said the state government will also allocate RM3 million to improve Internet connectivity in these parks and wildlife centres.

“The upgrading work and provision of Internet connectivity is expected to be completed by July next year,” he said.

He said the improved connectivity will benefit the local community and tourists.

“Visitors can download up-to-the-minute information on the parks and the idea of real-time Instagramming on the park grounds to attract more tourists to our parks,” he added.

Abang Johari said the determination of the multiplier effect of the tourism industry is also a very important part of the economy, and at the same time to improve the livelihood of local communities living around the parks.

He said the state government will develop infrastructures and accessibility to the parks and wildlife centres over the next five years.

“However, I must assure that the development of infrastructures will not affect the rich biodiversity and wildlife in these parks and centres,” he said.