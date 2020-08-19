IGP: District police chiefs get one month to shut down illegal wildlife trade

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks to reporters during the Op Bersepadu Khazanah press conference in Selangor August 19, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

DENGKIL, Aug 19 — District police chiefs nationwide have been ordered to submit in a month’s time a report detailing any known premises involved in the exotic flora and fauna trade within their respective police service areas.

Confirming the new directive, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the reports must be submitted latest by September 18.

“I would like to share my latest directive to district police chiefs in that they must within a month submit a report to me that their districts are free of any premises involved in the business of the illegal wildlife trade and exotic food,” he told a press conference after an ‘Ops Khazanah’ meeting with several government agencies on wildlife poaching here.

The top cop also said stern action would be taken against any district police chiefs who failed to identify these premises within the stipulated period.

“It is seemingly impossible that between 300 and 500 active personnel in a district failed to detect such activities when the public are aware of them,” he said.

Additionally, Abdul Hamid said he would use his authority to limit the number of hunting licences issued to indigenous people who relied on hunting as their means of survival.

He said the new directives would send a message to the public that efforts to conserve and protect Malaysia’s wildlife will be continually enforced from time to time.

He cited the rise in abuse involving modified firearms such as rifles that were used by irresponsible parties for hunting sports.

To date, a total of 1,579 rifle licences have been revoked, Abdul Hamid said.

“If there are firearm owners who are angry with the new directives, they must first understand that firearms are mainly used to protect oneself and farm crops, not to be used for hunting wildlife.

“I hope hunting activities can be reduced and as human beings are gifted with the wisdom to stop such sadistic acts,” he added.

Meanwhile, Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan) director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim said the department had conducted a total of 12 operations and opened 43 investigation papers on various offences under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716) as of August this year.

Of the figures, Abdul Kadir said 86 offenders including 62 Malaysians have been arrested.

Echoing Abdul Hamid’s remark, Abdul Kadir also warned any individuals involved in illegal wildlife poaching and trespassing to halt their activities immediately or face stern legal action.

He also expressed hope that the amendment to the Wildlife Conservation Act will be tabled in the next Parliament sitting later this year, whereby the minimum penalty for poachers will be increased to a RM1 million fine and 15 years in jail.