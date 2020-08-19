Covid-19: Zero positive cases recorded in Sarawak today, seven active clusters remain

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Douglas Uggah speaks to reporters at a press conference August 18, 2020. ― Picture courtesy of the Sarawak Public Communications Unit

KUCHING, Aug 19 ― Sarawak recorded zero positive Covid-19 cases today, maintaining the cumulative positive cases in the state at 682.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the active clusters in the state remain at seven.

They are the Engineering Firm Cluster with eight cases, Mambong Cluster (7), Stutong Market Cluster (7), Sentosa Cluster (31), Melbourne PUI Cluster (3), Kuching Construction Company Cluster (2) and Satok Market Cluster (4).

No recovered and discharged cases were reported today, and the death toll for the state remains at 19.

SDMC also reported three active cases are still being treated in the state, all at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

The committee also recorded 38 new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases today with seven still awaiting lab test results.

SDMC also recorded 146 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases, making it a total of 730 PUS cases currently undergoing mandatory quarantine at 16 hotels across the state today.

In Kuching there are 356 PUS cases, Miri (280), Bintulu (41), Limbang (19) and Sibu (34). ― Borneo Post Online