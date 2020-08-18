Johor cops bust 'Geng Halim' drug ring

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (centre) with the seized items at the Johor police contingent headquarters in Johor Baru today. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Aug 18 — The Johor police managed to cripple a drug trafficking and distribution syndicate in the state with the recent arrest of 23 of its members through several operations.

The syndicate, known as Geng Halim (named after their alleged mastermind), was crippled following a total of 22 raids by the Johor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) in the Johor Baru, Iskandar Puteri, Pontian and Kota Tinggi districts.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the raids were carried out through a special operation against the syndicate between August 11 and yesterday.

He said the suspects arrested consisted of 17 local men, including the syndicate’s mastermind known as Halim, four local women as well as an Indonesian and Vietnamese woman aged between 31 and 50.

“During the raid, police also managed to seize various drugs including 14.03 kilogrammes (kg) of marijuana, heroin (6.84kg), syabu (1.58kg), ketamine (44.31 grammes) and 400 yaba pills worth RM170,052.

“In addition to that, police also seized a revolver with nine bullets in addition to confiscating various valuables including jewellery, 16 vehicles, six motorcycles and cash with a total value of RM558,094,” said Ayob Khan during a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the series of raids against the drug syndicate were carried out through a special week-long operation between starting August 11.

Ayob Khan added that during the operation, police also managed to detect a new modus operandi used by the suspects in which syndicate members would pack compressed marijuana into smaller packaged pieces that looked like chocolate cubes.

“The syndicate will also market the drugs through detainees at one of the remand detention centres in the state.

“When a family member of the detainee comes to visit, the syndicate will then distribute drugs to the detainee where it will then be swallowed before being defecated out and washed before being used,” he said.

Ayob Khan said further investigations into the syndicate revealed links to drug trafficking syndicates in Indonesia and the supplies were obtained from Kuala Lumpur, with Johor being a transit for distribution throughout the state’s western coast.

He said drug urine screening on the suspects found that 19 of them were positive for methamphetamine and ketamine abuse.

“The suspects have been remanded for 14 days starting yesterday and the case will be investigated under Section 39B, Section 12 (2) and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” said Ayob Khan.