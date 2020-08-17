Covid-19 sign-in app MySejahtera now updated, allows family members check-in for faster entry

A woman holds up a phone displaying the MySejahtera app in Kuala Lumpur May 6, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The MySejahtera smartphone app has been upgraded with a new function that allows users to check in their dependents simultaneously when signing-in at premises as part of measures to facilitate the tracing of close contacts of Covid-19 patients.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said MySejahtera users can use the new function by updating their app to the latest version (the 24th version), noting that this function of checking in family members at the same time upon entry at a premise would speed up the mandatory registration process at premises.

To use the new function, MySejahtera users will have to select the “More” button in the app’s main menu, followed by choosing the “Manage Dependents” activity.

Users will then have to click on the “Add dependents” button, before filling up details such as the dependent’s name, relationship with the dependent, identity card or passport number, age, gender, current address and ensure all details are accurate before clicking “Save”.

If MySejahtera users have more than one dependent to add to their app, they can click on “Add Another” instead of “Save” after filling information on one family member.

After having added the names and details of the dependents, MySejahtera users can select the names of the family members that have been added for check-in at premises.

“No limit has been set for the number of names that can be entered as an individual’s dependents. This function can be used by all users of the MySejahtera app to check-in at all premises registered with this app,” he said in a statement today.