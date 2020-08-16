Transport minister: Govt all set for Malaysia-Singapore cross-border travel

Commuters leave the Woodlands Causeway across to Singapore from Johor, hours before Malaysia imposes a lockdown on travel due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Singapore March 17, 2020. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 16 — The government is ready for the cross-border travel between Malaysia-Singapore under the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) which starts tomorrow.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said Wisma Putra and the Singaporean authorities held thorough discussions before the border opening was agreed upon.

He said he would refer to the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) if there is a need for public transportation and this should be subject to the established standard operating procedures (SOP).

“APAD will monitor the situation. We (Malaysia-Singapore) are together in this. If there is a need (for public transportation), we will provide them, we are aware that not everyone has a car.

“It will involve costs if public transportation is to operate and if not many are using them this will incur losses. So, we need to strategise, plan carefully to ensure a win-win situation.”

Wee, who is also MCA president, said this to reporters after officiating Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Ladang Grisek, in Kota Masai, here today, Also present was Deputy Education Minister Datuk Mah Hang Soon.

On July 26, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan met midway at the Johor Causeway and agreed to resume as early as Aug 17 cross-border travel that had been denied since March by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The RGL is to allow cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes while the PCA is to enable Singapore and Malaysia residents, who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes in the other country, to enter that country for work.

Meanwhile, on SJKC Ladang Grisek which was moved from Tangkak, Wee said it was built within two years before being fully operational in March, to accommodate 405 students and 23 teachers. — Bernama