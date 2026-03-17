KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) is aligning its strategy with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to position Malaysia as the top Southeast Asian destination ahead of Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026).

Matta president Nigel Wong said that with strong geographical and geopolitical standing at the heart of the Asean region, Malaysia continues to provide a competitive advantage, such as affordability and a strengthening currency.

“The country remains one of the most cost-effective destinations in the region while offering modern infrastructure and high levels of comfort for travellers,” he told a press conference at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec), here today.

Wong said Malaysia has recorded steady growth in tourist arrivals from China, supported by plans to increase direct flight connectivity not only to Kuala Lumpur but also to destinations such as Penang and other states.

“Several routes are still under negotiation, but authorities anticipate a further rise in visitor numbers once these are finalised.

“India has also emerged as a rapidly growing market, with increasing tourist arrivals and strong spending patterns. Shared cultural similarities have made Malaysia an attractive and comfortable destination for Indian travellers,” he said.

Wong also noted that intra-Asean travel will remain the key focus as neighbouring countries continue to be among Malaysia’s largest sources of tourist arrivals.

Despite ongoing global uncertainties, including geopolitical conflicts, Malaysia will continue engaging long-haul markets, particularly from Europe.

Wong said Malaysia’s promotional campaigns and sales missions will be maintained to ensure the country remains visible and competitive, to welcome back Western tourists in greater numbers once conditions stabilise.

“A key pillar of the VM2026 strategy is strengthening domestic tourism, while Matta emphasises that a robust local tourism sector will help sustain businesses, including attractions and service providers, ensuring it remains resilient and well-prepared to meet future international demand.

“Overall, Malaysia adopts a comprehensive and balanced approach while focusing on regional, international, and domestic markets and also helps place the country in a strong position to achieve its tourism goals for 2026 and beyond,” he added. — Bernama