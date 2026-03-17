KOTA BHARU, March 17 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) cracked down on subsidised fuel smuggling yesterday, seizing 605 litres of petrol and diesel worth an estimated RM125,400.20.

Kelantan KPDN deputy director Aswadi Jaafar said Ops 555 at ICQS Rantau Panjang Complex began around 7.30 am after authorities spotted four suspicious vehicles.

“Further checks revealed that all the vehicles’ fuel tanks had been modified and no longer met the original manufacturer’s specifications.

“The modifications are believed to boost fuel capacity, enabling larger quantities of petrol and diesel to be siphoned,” he said in a statement today.

He said four men aged 30 to 50 were arrested for investigation under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

“Seized items included three Hino and Isuzu lorries, a Proton Wira car, and petrol and diesel stored in modified tanks, with some in bottles of various sizes.

“Kelantan KPDN will continue to strengthen monitoring and enforcement to curb the smuggling of controlled goods, particularly in border areas,” he added. — Bernama