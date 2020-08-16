SDMC: Kuching Jetty Covid-19 cluster officially ends

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Aug 16 — The Kuching Jetty Cluster officially ended today as all positive cases have recovered and allowed to return home, according to a statement from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The cluster involved two foreigners from a fishing company based at a jetty in Pending, Kuching

“The Kuching Jetty Cluster was identified to have been caused via local transmission, namely community-acquired infection.

“However, the cluster has been successfully contained through the efforts and cooperation of the Sarawak State Health Department and SDMC members,” said the statement.

To date, there are seven clusters that are still active in Sarawak, namely Engineering Firm Cluster; Mambong Cluster; Stutong Market Cluster; Sentosa Cluster; Melbourne PUI Cluster; Kuching Construction Company Cluster; and Satok Market Cluster.

No new cases were reported today, keeping the tally for positive cases at 682. — Bernama