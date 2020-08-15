Malay Mail

Ismail Sabri: Police detain 129 for violating RMCO orders, 21 for not wearing face masks

Saturday, 15 Aug 2020 03:16 PM MYT

BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that 20 of the 129 violators were remanded, while 109 were issued with compound notices. — Bernama pic
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The police detained 129 people for violating the rules of the recovery movement control order (RMCO), including 21 individuals for not wearing face masks.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that 20 of the 129 violators were remanded, while 109 were issued with compound notices.

“Among the movement control order violations were pub and nightclub activities (21), failure to prepare thermometers/record patrons’ details (55), not wearing gloves when cutting customers’ hair (1), not wearing face masks (21), as well as activities which involved a mass gathering that made physical distancing difficult (31),” he said.

MORE TO COME

