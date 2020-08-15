Gerakan to hold state delegates conference for possible snap election

Gerakan vice president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau speaks to Malay Mail Online in an interview in Kuala Lumpur on March 30, 2017. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) will be hosting its state delegates conference (SDC) this coming September and October in preparation for a possible snap general election, said its president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai.

He said the conference, themed ‘Demi Rakyat, Gerakan Berjuang’ would kick start in Kedah, in which all Gerakan leaders and committee members would travel to every state in the country to attend the party’s state-level events.

He further said that if the snap general election were to happen this year, this would be the first time Gerakan would compete as an independent party after withdrawing from Barisan National on June 2018.

“As expected by Gerakan, this year we will have a general election in our country. This is a crucial election for Gerakan, so I urge that the personal agenda of delegates be placed aside first, we must be united in the face of the coming election,” he told a press conference after the central committee meeting here, today.

Lau said Gerakan had also received the list of its candidates’ names as well as their contesting areas.

However, he said the party would first send the name list to four authorities, namely the Royal Malaysia Police, Inland Revenue Board, Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission as well as the Department of Insolvency to ensure all its candidates were clean and qualify for the election. — Bernama