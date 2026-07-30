SHAH ALAM, July 30 — The Sessions Court today fixed Oct 3 to decide on representations submitted by former GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) chief executive officer Nasiruddin Mohd Ali and three former company accountants in relation to 331 money laundering charges involving more than RM38.1 million.

Judge Fatimah Zahari set the date after deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Ehsan Nasarudin informed the court that the prosecution had only recently received an additional representation from the defence and required about a month to review it.

The four accused are Nasiruddin, 67, who faces 77 charges involving more than RM10 million; Hamimah Yakub, 74, who faces 95 charges involving RM11.4 million; Asmat @ Asmanira Muhammad Ramly, 46, who faces 68 charges involving RM4.7 million; and Mohd Khushairi Osman, 55, who faces 91 charges involving nearly RM12 million.

Counsel Muhammad Zaim Rosli appeared for Nasiruddin, Asmat @ Asmanira and Mohd Khushairi. He also held a watching brief for counsel Kamal Hisham, who represents Hamimah.

Muhammad Zaim, however, did not disclose the contents of the additional representation.

On Sept 10, 2025, Nasiruddin and the three former accountants pleaded not guilty in the Shah Alam Sessions Court to the money laundering charges against them.

The offences were allegedly committed between 2020 and 2024 at bank branches across Selangor. They involved transactions to several parties, including bank accounts belonging to GISBH Sdn Bhd, GISB Mart Sdn Bhd, GISB Travel and Tours Sdn Bhd, as well as a childcare centre company.

They were charged under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA), punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act.

If convicted, they face up to 15 years’ imprisonment and a fine of not less than five times the value of the proceeds of the unlawful activity at the time the offence was committed, or RM5 million, whichever is higher. — Bernama