KUALA PILAH, July 31 — The government would have faced criticism regardless of whether the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report on Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) was released before or after the Negeri Sembilan state election, PKR deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar said yesterday.

She said what mattered was that the report had been made public, enabling voters to examine and understand its findings.

“This is important to ensure that Tabung Haji continues to be safeguarded in the future and that every Muslim has the opportunity to perform the haj.

“Whether we released the RCI report or not, we would still have come under attack. What matters is the transparency and courage to make it public. Now, we move forward towards polling day,” she told reporters here.

The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) yesterday published the 211-page RCI report into TH’s management and operations from 2014 to 2020.

Meanwhile, on the state election, Nurul Izzah said that regardless of political analysts’ predictions, the outcome would rest with the voters.

“I hope voters will come out and cast their ballots and continue supporting Pakatan Harapan. I appeal to them to give Tok Min (Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun) the opportunity to continue implementing his development agenda for Negeri Sembilan,” she said.

A total of 867,151 ordinary voters will cast their ballots on Saturday to elect representatives to the 36-seat Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly.

PH is contesting all 36 seats, followed by Barisan Nasional (BN) with 25, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) with 24, and Perikatan Nasional (PN) with 11.

The election also features four Independent candidates and one candidate each from Barisan Jamaah Islamiah Semalaysia (Berjasa), Parti Orang Asli Malaysia (ASLI) and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM). — Bernama