KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Five people suffered burns after a worker van they were travelling in caught fire after losing control and crashing into an electric pole near BP Speed Laundry in Batu Pahat, Johor, last night.

Batu Pahat Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Senior Fire Officer I Ridwan Gembur said the department received an emergency call regarding the incident at about 8pm, according to a report published by Sinar Harian.

He said eight firefighters, assisted by a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) vehicle and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit, were deployed to the scene, located about 8km away.

“Upon arrival at the scene, a worker van was found to have skidded and crashed into an electric pole before catching fire.

“Based on initial information, five individuals suffered burn injuries while attempting to escape,” he said in a statement.

Ridwan said all victims managed to get out of the vehicle before firefighters arrived.

“All victims were taken to Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital in an EMRS vehicle for further treatment,” he said.

He added that the fire was brought under control using water from the fire engine’s tank.

Further inspection found an acetylene gas cylinder inside the van.