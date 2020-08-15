Claims of RM200 monthly allowance attached to Kenyalang Gold Card false, says state minister

KUCHING, Aug 15 — Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Sri Fatimah Abdullah has refuted rumours claiming that Kenyalang Gold Card’s (KGC) cardholders are entitled to RM200 monthly allowance.

“There is no RM200 monthly allowance attached to KGC. Someone proposed (the allowance) through the newspaper and that started the confusion,” she said when asked to comment.

Fatimah was responding to a statement by political activist Voon Shiak Ni who stated that over 20 KGC’s cardholders had approached her team regarding how beneficiaries of the card would be entitled to a RM200 monthly allowance.

“I see the need to clarify on the issue as to whether there is a monthly allowance of RM200 for cardholders, since the issue has been the talk of the town and it has caused a lot of confusion,” said Voon in the statement.

Nonetheless, Fatimah said those with inquiries about KGC can log on to kenyalanggold.com, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/isarawakcare or call the official social welfare department helpline at 082-514141.

“If there are any mistakes in the cardholder’s name spelling or the identity card number printed on the KGC card, please return the card to the respective divisional social welfare office for it to be reprinted,” said Fatimah.

On a separate matter, Voon commended Fatimah for her ministry’s swift response in addressing public feedback on the application process by informing applicants of their KGC’s application status via SMS. — Borneo Post