Four-year-old toddler dies in Sungai Petani after dad forgets about her in car

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — A four-year-old girl in Sungai Petani, Kedah died in her father’s car at his workplace yesterday, after he forgot about her, Berita Harian reported.

The report said that the man who works as a lorry driver only realised what he had done as he was about to leave for home at 6.30pm.

Kuala Muda district police chief, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Adzli Abu Shah, said that the victim was believed to have been left in the vehicle for almost 10 hours, with all the windows shut.

“Prior to that, the victim’s father who is in his 30s, had dropped off the victim’s sister at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Teluk Bayu here, at 7.30am, and then left for his workplace in Bukit Makmur, Sungai Lalang.

“The father forgot that the victim was in the car as she was sound asleep in the backseat. He was supposed to drive the victim to her grandmother’s house in Kampung Bukit, Sungai Pasir, before heading to work,” Adzli was reported as saying in a statement.

He added that by the time the man went to retrieve his daughter from the car, she was unresponsive.

The man then called emergency services, whose personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

The body of the child was taken to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar for a post-mortem, scheduled for 10am today.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1) (a) of the Child Act 2001.