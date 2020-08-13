Police open two investigation papers on burger seller Asri Janggut

Hot Burger network owner Asri Janggut was believed to have issued statements that were slanderous and insulting to the PDRM and the Malaysian Armed Forces. — Picture via Facebook/Asri Janggut

KUALA LUMPUR Aug 13 ― The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) have opened two investigation papers on two video interviews involving the owner of the Hot Burger network, Mohd Asri Hamid who is also known as Asri Janggut.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the two videos were the one hour 14 minutes Sinar Harian's Facebook interview titled “Gambling Issues: Defamation or Reality” and a 50-minute 53 second interview with the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM).

He said the videos were being investigated by the Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit because Asri Janggut was believed to have issued statements that were slanderous and insulting to the PDRM and the Malaysian Armed Forces.

“The investigation is classified under Section 505 (b) and Section 505 (c) of the Penal Code as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act of Malaysia 1998,” he said in a statement today.

He said the police would take down the statements of all the witnesses, who had been identified, in the near future.

Huzir said the action taken was based on the law and no individual or entity would have escaped any action if they clearly violated the laws of the country.

“PDRM urge the public not to make, publish or distribute any statements, rumours or news that have a tendency to create an atmosphere of disharmony, division, feelings of hostility and can threaten public order and security,” he said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the police would call Asri Janggut to take his statement this week following his remarks which seemed to insult PDRM and ATM through a viraled video on social media, recently.

Two days ago, a 31-second video clip showing Asri Janggut, 42, in a press conference claimed that many policemen and soldiers did not take care of their prayers.

Asri recently became the focus of social media and mass media after revealing gambling and business activities carried out by foreigners in Sungai Buluh which he claimed were protected by the authorities. ― Bernama