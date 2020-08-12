Report: Burger seller who exposed Sungai Buloh illegal gambling racket now probed for allegedly insulting enforcement authorities

Burger seller Mohd Asri Hamid allegedly insulted the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Armed Forces in an interview recently. — Picture via Facebook/Asri Janggut

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — The police have initiated investigations against burger seller Mohd Asri Hamid for allegedly insulting the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Armed Forces in an interview recently.

In confirming the matter, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (Investigation/Legal) Deputy Commissioner Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said two investigation papers were opened following two police reports that were received over the matter.

“The investigation is conducted under Section 505(c) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

“Investigation papers were opened following the police reports made at Travers police station and Jalan Tun Razak police station,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

In a recent 31-second video which has gone viral on social media, Asri made an accusatory remark that the majority of police and Armed Forces personnel do not strictly observe solat (Islamic prayers).

“A lot of those who joined the police and army do not observe solat. Majority (of them) really do not observe solat,” he was heard saying in the clip.

Mior added that Mohd Asri will be called in to have his statement taken at the earliest by the Bukit Aman’s Classified Criminal Investigations Unit.

“We will call him within the week,” he said.

Earlier this week, a “live” video broadcast via the Hot Burger Malaysia Facebook page went viral and was shared on Mohd Asri’s account under the name of “Asri Janggut”, who claimed that the authorities did not take any action on gambling activities in Sungai Buloh, besides revealing the gambling locations.