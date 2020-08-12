Kelantan govt plans to upgrade Rantau Panjang as new district, says deputy minister

Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said if Rantau Panjang could not be made a full district, the state government proposed for it to be upgraded as a sub-district just like Lojing. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, Aug 12 ― The Kelantan government is planning to upgrade Rantau Panjang as a new district so it could be further developed as a viable tourist destination as it is already famous for being a duty-free zone.

Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said if Rantau Panjang, which is a town in the Pasir Mas District, could not be made a full district, the state government proposed for it to be upgraded as a sub-district just like Lojing.

“Rantau Panjang can already be separated from Pasir Mas because of its viability. The state government is prepared to make it a district,” he said in reply to Abd Rahman Yunus (PAS-Pasir Tumboh) at the State Assembly sitting here today.

However, Mohd Amar said traders in Rantau Panjang should change in line with the change of status of the area by selling more branded items rather than cheap products from Thailand and Cambodia.

“(They have to ) offer more products, including branded ones, to lure more tourists to Rantau Panjang,” he said, adding that a food court offering famous and traditional food of Kelantan should also be built there for the same purpose. ― Bernama