Home minister: Indira Gandhi's ex-husband no longer in Malaysia

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin is pictured in Parliament August 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — M. Indira Gandhi's Muslim convert ex-husband, Muhammad Ridzuan Abdullah, was believed to be living abroad and regularly relocating to avoid detection, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said.

In a written reply to Wangsa Maju MP Datin Paduka Dr Tan Yee Kew, Hamzah said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has visited Muhammad Ridzuan's addresses as listed with the National Registration Department (NRD) and found he no longer resided there.

“The name of the person has also been blacklisted in the records of the Immigration Department, to track and arrest him if he tries to flee abroad.

“Currently, based on the investigation by the PDRM, it is believed that Muhammad Ridzuan is not in Malaysia and does not remain in one place, but moves from one place to another in an effort to prevent detection and make it difficult for the authorities to conduct investigations,” Hamzah said.

MORE TO COME