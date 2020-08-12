Country’s debts, revenue among highlights in Parliament today

DAP’s Alice Lau Kiong Yieng wants to know the measures taken by the government to restore the economy and increase the country's revenue following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic during today’s Parliament sitting. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 ― The country’s debt and estimated revenue for this year will be among matters to be raised at the Parliament sitting today.

According to the Order of the Meeting on the Parliament official website, the issue will be raised during the Question For Oral Answer session through a question by Alice Lau Kiong Yieng (DAP-Lanang) to the Minister of Finance.

Alice also wants to know measures taken by the government to restore the economy and increase the country's revenue following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There will also be a question from Datuk Zakaria Mohd Edris @ Tubau (Bersatu-Libaran) to the Transport Minister on the progress of the child restraint system (CRS) policy which was enforced last January 1.

Zakaria also wants to know if the ministry intends to extend the implementation of the CRS to the public transport sector.

Meanwhile, Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh (PAS-Pasir Puteh) will ask the Minister of Communications and Multimedia on the steps taken to ensure the people's satisfaction and acceptance with the quality of the Digital TV broadcasting service provided through MyFreeview.

There will also be a question from Lukanisman Awang Sauni (GPS-Sibuti) on the digital lifestyle ecosystem of the Malaysian community in the rural and interior areas that does not have access to broadband and satisfactory 3G/4G services.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting, which is from July 13 until Aug 27, is held in a new normal by abiding to the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19. ― Bernama