Socso approved almost RM9b in wage subsidies as of July 31, says finance minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has approved RM8.99 billion under the wage subsidy programme as of July 31, 2020 benefiting over 2.6 million workers, says Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said the wage subsidy scheme continues to help employers and employees affected by Covid-19.

“For everyone’s information, Socso has also uploaded the names of employers who have received the wage subsidy.

“This action was taken following complaints received from the public that a handful of employers who received the subsidy were still laying off employees or imposing pay cuts without their employees’ consent,” he said in a statement today, announcing the 16th Laksana report on the implementation of the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) & National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana).

The public can also file any complaint to Socso via email at [email protected] or call 1300 228 000 for further action.

Updating on the Tekun Business Recovery Scheme (TBRS), he said as of July 31, 2020, a total of 1,810 applications have been approved, amounting to RM13.3 million.

From that total, RM6.8 million has been disbursed, benefiting 900 micro small and medium enterprises.

Meanwhile, on the Penjana objective of stimulating the economy, he said 7.44 million people have received RM50 as of Aug 7 into their e-Wallets with a total value of RM372 million.

It is an ePenjana initiative, aimed at helping eligible Malaysians as well as boosting consumer spending through the RM50 credit-match incentives.

It was launched on July 31, 2020 in collaboration with the MySejahtera Covid-19 contact tracking mobile application and one of the three leading e-wallet service providers, namely Boost, GrabPay and Touch 'n Go eWallet.

Tengku Zafrul also reminded the public that they can take advantage of the Tax Incentive for Car Purchases, enabling buyers to enjoy sales tax exemption for passenger cars of 100 per cent for locally-assembled and 50 per cent for imported cars, from June 15 until the end December this year.

“This initiative is aimed at revitalising the automotive industry by encouraging car sales.

“According to a report released by the Malaysian Automotive Association, total sales in June 2020 were five per cent higher than in the same month in 2019, and this is a positive development in line with this initiative,” he added. — Bernama