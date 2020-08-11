Guan Eng and businesswoman Phang Li Koon claim trial to graft charges

Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng and his wife Betty Chew arrive at the Butterworth courthouse August 11, 2020. — Pictures by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, Aug 11 — Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng and businesswoman Phang Li Koon have claimed trial to graft charges at the Butterworth Sessions Court here.

Today, Lim was charged with using his position as the Penang chief minister and on the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) Tender Board to obtain gratification of RM372,009 for his wife Betty Chew Gek Cheng through Excel Property Management & Consultancy Sdn Bhd.

He allegedly used his position to ensure Magnificent Emblem Sdn Bhd was offered a request for a proposal for a workers’ quarters project in Batu Kawan in South Seberang Perai worth RM11,610,000.

He allegedly committed the offence some time between August 19, 2013 and March 3, 2016 at the Penang Chief Minister’s Office on Level 28 of Komtar.

He was charged under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

Under Section 24(1) of the Act, he faces a jail term of not more than 20 years, a fine of no less than five times the amount involved, or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Businesswoman Phang Li Koon arrives at the Butterworth courthouse August 11, 2020.

Phang was charged with abetting Lim in committing the offence.

She was charged under Section 28(1)(c) of the MACC Act 2009 to be read together with Section 23(1) and Section 24(1).

She faces a jail term of not more than 20 years, a fine of no less than five times the amount involved, or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

MORE TO COME