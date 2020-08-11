Ex-Perak MB Zambry appointed MAHB chairman

Former Perak mentri besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir speaks at a press conference in Perak November 26, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has appointed former Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir as its non-independent non-executive chairman, effective Aug 12, taking over from Tan Sri Datuk Zainun Ali.

Zambry, who is Pangkor Assemblyman (2004-present) and former Perak Mentri Besar (2009-2018), holds a PhD and a Masters degree from Temple University, the US and a Masters degree and Bachelor of Economic (Hons) degree from International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM).

He also attended the Harvard Leadership Programme at the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University.

He has served as Professor in Practice at Putra Business School, Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Adjunct Professor at the Department of Political Science, International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), chief executive officer (CEO) of Mind Institute, as well as CEO of Centre for Leadership and Development Studies.

Zainun, meanwhile, resigned from the position after the close of Bursa Malaysia’s trading hours today.

She was recently appointed as one of four commissioners and deputy chairman of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC). She also sits on the Advisory Board of the United Nations (UN) Global Judicial Integrity Network.

“The Group and its Board of Directors would like to express its appreciation and gratitude to Tan Sri Zainun for her invaluable contribution during her tenure with the company.

“During her tenure, she has acted in the best interest of the Group at all times and has been most meticulous in ensuring that the highest standards of corporate governance and integrity are upheld throughout the Group.

“Tan Sri Zainun has played a steering role in helping Malaysia Airports overcome the KLIA network crisis in 2019, as well as has been instrumental in the discussion of Malaysia Airports’ new Operating Agreement with the Government,” MAHB said. — Bernama