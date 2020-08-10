Speaker: Covid-19 test compulsory for MPs who recently returned to constituencies

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun has reminded all MPs that they have to take another Covid-19 test if they have come into contact with persons under investigation (PUI) and persons under surveillance (PUS).
Azhar said this in reference to a Covid-19 cluster in the north of the Peninsula which has been categorised as a possible super-spreader by the Health Ministry.
“For MPs who were in contact with PUI, PUS positive cases, or if they were in areas that are now under a targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) and administrative EMCO, this is important as I know two of the MPs had returned to their constituencies,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today, without identifying the MPs in question.
The Health Ministry last week said there is a possibility that the new Sivagangga cluster from Kedah may have been caused by a super-spreader strain of the Covid-19 virus.
Azhar also reminded MPs to wear face masks at all times when seated in the Dewan Rakyat and only to remove them when they wish to speak.