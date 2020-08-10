Speaker: Covid-19 test compulsory for MPs who recently returned to constituencies

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun also reminded MPs to wear face masks at all times when seated in the Dewan Rakyat and only to remove them when they wish to speak. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun has reminded all MPs that they have to take another Covid-19 test if they have come into contact with persons under investigation (PUI) and persons under surveillance (PUS).

Azhar said this in reference to a Covid-19 cluster in the north of the Peninsula which has been categorised as a possible super-spreader by the Health Ministry.

“For MPs who were in contact with PUI, PUS positive cases, or if they were in areas that are now under a targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) and administrative EMCO, this is important as I know two of the MPs had returned to their constituencies,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today, without identifying the MPs in question.

The Health Ministry last week said there is a possibility that the new Sivagangga cluster from Kedah may have been caused by a super-spreader strain of the Covid-19 virus.

Azhar also reminded MPs to wear face masks at all times when seated in the Dewan Rakyat and only to remove them when they wish to speak.