Legal group accuses MACC of double standards in treatment of Guan Eng and wife

Lim Guan Eng exits the Butterworth Court Complex August 10, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Legal group Lawyers for Justice has urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to stop practising “double standards” in its treatment of DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and his wife, Betty Chew.

In a statement, the group reminded the MACC that “justice is colour blind” and accused it of treating other politicians relatively lightly compared to the former finance minister.

“We are upset at the ‘double standards’ being shown by the MACC during the investigations against Lim compared to other politicians.

“For example, Lim was asked to wear orange clothing during investigations while other politicians who went through the same process were not required to,” the statement read.

It added that Lim can have his day in court like other politicians, and until found guilty, should not be treated like a criminal.

“We lawyers from Lawyers for Justice urge the authorities to right these wrongs so that justice will prevail for all.

“What’s important in the eyes of the public is ‘justice not only needs to be done but must be seen to be done’,” the statement concluded.

Earlier today. at the MACC Sessions Court in Butterworth, Lim was charged with using his position as the then Penang chief minister to obtain gratification of RM3.3 million as inducement to appoint Datuk Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli’s company to build the RM6,341,383,702 Undersea Tunnel and Three Paired Roads project.

He allegedly committed the offence at the Chief Minister’s Office on Level 28 of Komtar between January 2011 and August 2017.

He is charged under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 for using his position to obtain gratification for himself.

Under Section 24(1) of the Act, he faces a jail term of not more than 20 years, a fine of no less than five times the amount involved, or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Lim was arrested by the MACC last Thursday after he was summoned to assist investigations into the Penang undersea tunnel project.

He was charged with soliciting a bribe from the company that was awarded the contract to build the undersea tunnel at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Friday.

He claimed trial to asking for 10 per cent of profits from Datuk Zarul Zulkifli as inducement to help his company, Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd, get the project to build the undersea tunnel.