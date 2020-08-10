Hishammuddin says paid fine after caught red-handed vaping in Parliament

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said he has admitted it was a mistake and also apologised for the offence when the issue was raised by Wong Shu Qi (Kluang-PH) at the Dewan Rakyat sitting earlier today. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, August 10 — Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein insisted today he has paid the compound issued to him and apologised for smoking an e-cigarette inside the Dewan Rakyat last week.

Hishamuddin, who is also foreign minister, said he has admitted it was a mistake and also apologised for the offence when the issue was raised by Wong Shu Qi (Kluang-PH) at the Dewan Rakyat sitting earlier today.

“As I have stated previously, what is wrong is wrong. I have also admitted the mistake and apologised. On the fine, I have been compounded and have since settled the fine.

“So if Yang Berhormat from Kluang still wishes to play politics in this August House, there are still many more issues for us to discuss,” he said in reply to Wong.

Following Hishammuddin’s reply, Wong said she raised the matter because an official apology must be issued as the former needed to set an example as an elected representative.

“I have apologised in this Dewan, what more does Kluang want?” Hishammuddin retorted.

Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Datuk Rashid Hasnon said he acknowledged Hishammuddin’s apology and asked for the House to resume parliamentary proceedings.

A video was uploaded on Twitter handle Mhd Shamin, showing the Umno Sembrong MP “sneaking” a puff from a vape device during his colleague Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong’s ministry winding up speech on the King’s address last Monday.

Hishammuddin used his vape device despite signs in the Parliament building stating: “No smoking, no vaping”.

The signage can also be seen as vehicles enter the main entrance of Parliament.

Starting from January under a new ruling passed by the Pakatan Harapan administration, those found smoking in prohibited areas including all eateries will be subjected to a compound of RM250.

Those who fail to pay the compound can be charged in court where they are liable for a maximum fine of RM10,000 or two years in jail.