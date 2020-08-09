Overnight camping, hiking allowed at half capacity, says Forestry Dept

A view of the Commonwealth Forest Park in Rawang. — File pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Camping and hiking activities involving overnight stays whether done privately or with family members are allowed but limited to half the total capacity.

Peninsular Malaysia Forestry Department’s Forest Eco-Parks and State Forest Parks director Mohd Yussainy Md Yusop said that the move was among latest measures implemented to improve the standard operating procedure (SOP) for visitors to comply with when entering forest eco-parks and state forest parks during the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

“For instance, the capacity of the campsite in Sungai Pauh, Cameron Highlands, is set at 70 people compared with its maximum capacity of 150 people, while the number of people allowed for picnic and camping activities at Commonweatlh Forest Park, Rawang, is set at 100 at any one time compared with its maximum capacity of 250 people.

“At the same time, the state forestry departments can also set additional conditions to ensure full compliance with the SOP approved by the National Security Council (MKN), including the use of face masks while conducting static recreation activities in the forest,” he told Bernama recently.

Therefore, he said that visitors are required to submit an application to carry out activities in the forest eco parks and state parks via the online application system or obtain an entry permit directly through the state forestry departments.

Mohd Yussainy also said that for dynamic recreational activities including jungle trekking and mountain climbing, they should be done by practising physical distancing of three meters between each climber while maintaining the ratio of five climbers for each mountain guide.

He added that extreme sports activities such as motorcross, ATV, mountain bike, rock climbing, paragliding as well as rope activities such as abseiling and wall climbing which were previously banned have also been allowed.

Apart from that, gatherings of not more than 20 people in a group, boathouse rental services with a capacity not exceeding 50 per cent and the organisation of department courses or technical training are also allowed, he said.

“It should be noted that all extreme activity operators, enthusiasts or visitors must comply with the latest SOP including physical distancing of at least one to three metres and to wear face masks. They are also encouraged to bring their own equipment,” he said. — Bernama