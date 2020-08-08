Rukun Negara: New, fresh approach needed to attract younger generation

UiTM vice chancellor, Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Mohd Azraai Kassim, said delivery of the principles of Rukun Negara itself needs to be revamped. — Picture by Hari Anggara KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — A new and fresh approach is needed to attract the younger generation to get them to appreciate the Rukun Negara and each of its five principles.

UiTM vice chancellor, Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Mohd Azraai Kassim, said delivery of the principles of Rukun Negara itself needs to be revamped to look ‘happening’ as the youths today are surrounded by rapid technology and influences from abroad.

“To restore the appreciation of the principles of Rukun Negara among the younger generation it must begin from school. A new approach needs to be adopted to ensure it remains relevant. The pledge needs to be renewed.

“In the context of a plural society, the principles of Rukun Negara need to be conveyed more creatively so that future generations see it as something that needs to be preserved.

“It is also important to listen and take suggestions from young people who are creative and skilled in various fields. Remember, this generation will be the ones to embrace the principles that have existed for the past 50 years,” he said while as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme titled ‘UiTM Jiwai Rukun Negara’ on Friday.

Mohd Azraai said, UiTM also plays a role in the effort to instil appreciation of Rukun Negara, not only in UiTM students but also in the younger generation who do not have the opportunity to continue their studies at public universities in the country.

He added that at the university level, students could organise programmes with the community and indirectly the fifth principle of ‘good behaviour and morality’ could be embraced.

“The role of public universities is very crucial in getting the community to appreciate the Rukun Negara,” he said adding that at UiTM, students could earn points for service credit by participating in community programmes.

“Through such programmes they will grow to be caring and more sensitive towards others, have respect for the elderly and be helpful in the community. We use various approaches to show appreciation of the Rukun Negara not only through application of theory in the classroom,” he said. — Bernama