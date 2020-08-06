Malaysians entering Sarawak from any town, city in state no longer need to be quarantined at quarantine centres, says SDMC

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat says there is no need for Malaysians from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah or Labuan who are coming to Sarawak to be quarantined at the quarantine centres, if their last destination is any town or city in the state. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Aug 6 ― There is now no need for Malaysians from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah or Labuan who are coming to Sarawak to be quarantined at the quarantine centres, if their last destination is any town or city in the state, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) Secretariat.

SDMC in a statement explained that mandatory quarantine in hotels is now only for only those travellers whose last destination is in the rural and interior areas.

It also said the ruling also applies to travellers heading for the rural and interior areas via transit from other places.

“Those of them whose last destination is in the rural and interior, and far from a Health Clinic with facilities to do Covid-19 sampling, will be quarantined at the hotel. Samples will be taken on the second day of their arrival. And if the test result is negative, only then they will be allowed to head to their respective homes,” it said in the statement.

For those whose last destinations is at the urban centres and located near Health Clinics with Covid-19 sampling facilities in Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Bintulu, Miri, Limbang and Lawas, SDMC Secretariat said these travelers will be fixed with a ‘wristband’ and allowed to go for home quarantine.

“Covid-19 samples will be taken on second day of arrival. If the test result is negative, they do not have to continue the remainder of their quarantine.

“For airports which provide screening centres, the Covid-19 samples will be taken once they arrive at the airport,” it added.

According to the statement, this latest ruling for quarantine procedures in Sarawak was made by SDMC following its meeting today.

It also revealed another decision made at the same meeting was procedures on entry to Sarawak for Malaysians and non-Malaysians.

For Malaysians from the Peninsular, Sabah and Labuan who are entering Sarawak, they do not longer have to apply and fill up the EnterSarawak form. They, however, still need to fill up the E-Health Declaration Form which is mandatory.

“Those foreigners and Malaysians who come or transit from overseas, they still need to fill up both the Enter Sarawak form and the E-Health Declaration Form,” it added. ― Borneo Post