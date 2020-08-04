Home Ministry confirms also investigating Bangladeshi Rayhan Kabir’s employer over Al Jazeera documentary

Hamzah confirmed investigations are also being carried out on Md Rahyan's employer. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The employer of Md Rayhan Kabir, a Bangladeshi national who was featured in international news outlet Al Jazeera’s documentary, is also being investigated by the police, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said today.

Hamzah said a notice was sent to his employer on July 13, after Rayhan’s temporary visitor pass was revoked.

“Investigations are also carried out on the employer.

“Any employer or foreign worker who went against the Immigration Act could be deported to their country of origin,” he said.

Unsatisfied by Hamzah’s reply, DAP’s Seputeh MP Teresa Kok proceeded to ask why Rayhan’s claims in the Al Jazeera documentary were not being investigated.

“In fact today we found out that the Al Jazeera office was raided. We want to know why this is happening.

“Rayhan was interviewed by a television station and he told them what happened. What did he do wrong?” Kok asked.

Hamzah, however, proceeded to continue with his winding up speech touching on matters which were not related to Kok’s question, and this led Kok to interject again saying that the actions by the Home Ministry could tarnish the image of the Immigration Department and himself.

“Under the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Immigration director-general under Section 9 can take action on any foreigner whom they feel is unwanted in our country. That is my explanation.

“You were once a minister, please check the Section 9 of the Act. We can send back anyone who is unwanted. He is unwanted,” said Hamzah.

On July 25, the Immigration Department confirmed that Rayhan was arrested by its intelligence unit on July 24 in Setapak here, following a two-week manhunt.

It added that Rayhan will be deported from Malaysia and permanently barred from re-entering the country.

Rayhan was arrested after he was featured in Al Jazeera’s 101 East programme Locked Up in Malaysia’s Lockdown.