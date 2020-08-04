Adib’s case: Home minister reveals 12 new suspects, says may launch new inquest

Hamzah said that the police have 12 new suspects whom they are recommending to be charged with rioting under Section 143 of the Penal Code. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The police have two new recommendations linked to the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim during a riot at a Hindu temple in Seafield, Selangor nearly two years ago, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin announced today.

He disclosed that the police have 12 new suspects whom they are recommending to be charged with rioting under Section 143 of the Penal Code.

“Two proposals were made. One, to charge 12 suspects under Section 143 of the Penal Code with rioting and attacking the fire department officers.

“Secondly, to redo an inquest if agreed by the AGC under Section 399 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC),” Hamzah said in the Dewan Rakyat today during his wind-up speech in debating the King’s royal address.

