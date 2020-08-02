Cops: 29 issued compounds for failing to wear face masks in Johor

Pedestrians wearing face masks at a public area in Kuala Lumpur August 2, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, Aug 2 — Up to 29 individuals have been issued compounds in Johor for not wearing face masks in public transport and crowded places.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said 26 compounds were issued in Kota Tinggi district, while another three were in Iskandar Puteri.

It follows checks conducted by police at 389 public places from yesterday until 12pm today.

“People found not complying with the recovery movement control order’s (RMCO) Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be issued a RM1,000 compound under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342),” he said in a statement, here, today.

He said, monitoring will continue to be carried out in areas of public focus to ensure that the SOP on the mandatory use of face masks enforced starting yesterday, was adhered to by the people.

Stern action, including arrests, will be taken if people were still defiant and do not comply with the SOP, he said. — Bernama