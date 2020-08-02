Citing ‘Malay solidarity’, Bersatu’s Wan Fayhsal hits back at Umno’s Shahril over Sabah seat tussle

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal chastised Umno information chief Shahril Sufian Hamdan saying Shahril should not use unpleasant words against a senior leader of an autonomous state such as Sabah. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia senator Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal has chastised Umno information chief Shahril Sufian Hamdan after the latter dismissed the former’s party’s ambition to contest 45 seats in the Sabah state election.

The deputy youth minister said Shahril should not use unpleasant words against a senior leader of an autonomous state such as Sabah.

“It is too early for any party to give a comment, especially if it only makes the situation muddier. As Malays, we prioritise solidarity,” he said in a statement.

He then pivoted to bring DAP into the conversation, saying the former Bersatu ally had been “arrogant” and had brought the “old political ways” of Peninsular Malaysia into Sabah.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal claimed Sabah Bersatu is “a major bloc” in Malaysian politics, and has the right to make their place before starting further discussions with the central leadership and its allies.

Yesterday in a Facebook post Shahril told Bersatu “not to dream” after Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the party aims to contest in 45 seats during the state election.

He suggested to Sabah Bersatu to discuss and negotiate with its Umno counterpart, if they are sincere in being friends.

Shahril added that the decision by Bersatu to announce the number of seats it wants to contest in even before negotiations between it and Umno has occurred is not a move ‘based on wisdom and sincerity’.

In a separate statement, Bersatu Youth executive council member Muzzammil Ismail also slammed Shahril for being “foul-mouthed” in resorting to attacks on social media.

Muzzamil also claimed that Umno had lost badly in Sabah in the last general election, questioning whether voters there have accepted Umno now.

On Thursday, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal announced the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly to pave the way for a state election, which has to be held within 60 days.

The announcement was made after Tan Sri Musa Aman announced that he had secured the support of enough lawmakers to represent a simple majority in the state assembly and could consequently take over the state administration.