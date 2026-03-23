IPOH, March 23 — An elderly man was killed while five others were injured in a collision involving two vehicles near the Puncak Titiwangsa Rest and Service (R&R) area on the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway (JRTB) today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the department received an emergency call regarding the incident at 11.24 am.

He said a team of 17 personnel and five fire tenders from the Gerik and Jeli Fire and Rescue Stations were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that a Perodua Ativa had skidded and overturned into a drain, while another vehicle, a Kia Forte, had veered off onto the road shoulder.

“There were four victims in the Perodua Ativa. A man in his 70s was confirmed dead at the scene, while three others sustained injuries,” he said in a statement.

Sabarodzi added that two individuals travelling in the Kia Forte also suffered injuries.

All five injured victims were sent to the Jeli Hospital for treatment, while the body of the deceased was handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama