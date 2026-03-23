KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Traffic on several major highways nationwide was heavy as of 5 pm today as city dwellers began returning to the capital after the Aidilfitri holidays.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesperson said congestion along the North-South Expressway (PLUS) E1 affected both northbound and southbound directions due to a surge in return traffic ahead of the resumption of work tomorrow.

“For the northbound direction, congestion was reported at several stretches, including Sungkai to Bidor, Bidor to Tapah, Gua Tempurung to Gopeng, as well as Changkat Jering to Taiping Utara.

“Traffic was slowest between Kuala Kangsar and the Menora Tunnel, covering about nine kilometres, with delays of up to 30 minutes due to hilly terrain,” the spokesperson said when contacted today.

In the southern region, heavy congestion was reported in Johor, particularly from Machap to Yong Peng heading north, with queues stretching nearly 20 kilometres.

“Other affected stretches include Ayer Keroh to Simpang Ampat, Pedas Linggi to Senawang, as well as areas after the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza heading towards the city centre.

“Traffic on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK) was congested only in the westbound direction (towards Kuala Lumpur), while eastbound traffic remained smooth,” the spokesperson said.

Traffic volume was also high along a 15-kilometre stretch from Karak to the Bentong Toll Plaza and extending to Lintang. Vehicles were moving slowly for about nine kilometres after the Genting Sempah Tunnel towards the Gombak Toll Plaza before entering the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2).

LLM expects traffic to remain heavy until late tonight as motorists return early to avoid heavier congestion ahead of the working day.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys and ensure sufficient balance in their Touch ’n Go cards and e-wallets to avoid delays at toll plazas. They can also obtain the latest traffic updates via LLM’s toll-free line at 1-800-88-7752 or through closed-circuit television (CCTV) feeds on its official website. — Bernama