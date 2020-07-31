Video surfaces online of apparent Malaysian abusing Nepali guard with truncheon (VIDEO)

The video depicts a man speaking Bahasa Melayu confronting the unresisting guard and continually battering the latter with a truncheon in an unidentified car park. — Twitter screencap

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — A video that appeared to show a Malaysian man hitting a Nepali security guard repeatedly with a truncheon has emerged on social media.

The one-minute video showed a man speaking Bahasa Melayu confronting the unresisting guard and continually battering the latter with a truncheon in an unidentified car park.

An unseen person making the video was also heard speaking to the man in a language resembling Hindi.

The video culminated in the man punching the guard in the face.

Working 7 days a week for long hours, often debt bondage from exorbitant recruitment related fees/costs, cheated by Malaysian/Nepali recruitment agencies and brokers, living in squalid accomodation it is often truly barely a human existence @livinglizly @tashny @AnanthalakshmiA pic.twitter.com/44vVJ9LbY3 — Andy Hall (@Atomicalandy) July 31, 2020

The guard did not retaliate and only flinched while trying to protect himself from the forceful strikes.

Throughout, the man was heard hollering at the guard, asking him if he thought he was important and whether he came to Malaysia to find work or to look for trouble.

“I’m being nice to you and what do I get in return? You think you’re some big shot? What’s your problem,” the man shouted repeatedly as he beat the guard.

The video bore a time stamp purporting that it was shot on July 7 and it was initially posted on Facebook by a user named “Sq soul7” .

A Twitter user subsequently reposted it and said the video was going viral in Nepal.

Malay Mail has contacted the authorities to check if they have information on the incident.