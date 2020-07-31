Muslims in Malaysia celebrate Aidiladha in new normal amid Covid-19

Malaysian Muslims slaughtering a lamb for Aidiladha at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur July 31, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The year 2020 saw Muslims in the country celebrating Aidiladha in the new normal following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides the celebration was also hampered by cloudy and rainy weather almost all over the country.

Even in this situation, Muslims are grateful to still be able to perform the Aidiladha prayers and the ritual sacrifice without neglecting the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government to curb the spread of the pandemic.

For example, in Kangar, Perlis, and Ipoh, Perak, the Aidiladha prayers was held in two sessions to comply with the SOPs besides giving space to more Muslims in the state to perform the prayers together.

In fact, the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail wore a face mask and graced the Aidiladha prayers at the Tuanku Syed Putra Jamalullail Mosque together with the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

Also present was Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man.

A similar situation was seen in Johor Baru, when 200 people gathered as early as 7.30am at the Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque complying with physical distancing and wearing face masks to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Among those seen joining in the prayers were Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad; State Islamic religious affairs committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi and State Public Works, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman, Solihan Badri

Advice to the people to comply with SOPs was also emphasised in this year’s Aidiladha sermon, as was personally conveyed by Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor at the surau of his official residence in Seri Mentaloon, Alor Setar, Kedah.

In his sermon, Muhammad Sanusi reminded the public to be responsible in ensuring self-control and to obey all the directives that have been set despite the flexibility given during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period.

A survey conducted by Bernama in Kuala Lumpur also saw the ritual sacrifice being carried out in full compliance with the SOPs at the Tengku Abdul Aziz Jamek Mosque, Kampung Sungai Penchala with the sacrificial session being divided into several sessions with each session involving no more than 200 people.

The ritual of sacrifice in Kelantan also practised the same SOPs with 10 cows slaughtered at a special Qurban event at the Muhammadi Mosque, Kota Bahru, which was managed by 40 staff, besides 10 policemen and the Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (Rela) also helped in the smooth running of the ceremony.

SOP compliance was also adhered to by all the mosques and suraus in Sarawak for both the prayers and ritual slaughter.

The cloudy weather followed by the heavy rain last night, did not prevent the ritual sacrifice from being held in Melaka. Only a few areas were allowed to carry out the slaughter process among them the slaughterhouse of the Veterinary Department.

Even so, the average Muslim was seen celebrating Aidiladha in a low-key and moderate fashion but in a lively atmosphere while embracing the new normal as seen in Terengganu.

Most mosques in the country was full of people comprising locals and those who took the opportunity to return and holiday in the villages after not being able to do so during Aidilfitri.

The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin also graced the Aidiladha prayers at the Al Muktafi Billah Shah Mosque, here accompanied by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Samsuri Mokhtar.

To be sure, it’s a new experience for Muslims to celebrate Aidiladha this time in the new normal and in compliance with SOPs that are being practiced during the current RMCO period. — Bernama